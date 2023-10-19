Organizers reveal full program with a few surprises

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) yesterday unveiled the comprehensive program of the 70th anniversary of the local motorsports event.

When comparing the program schedule to previous editions and the original event announcement in mid-July this year, several changes and adjustments are evident.

The most significant modification is that the fifth race scheduled for the first weekend (November 11 and 12) is not a different category but rather a division between GT3 and GT4 specification vehicles for the Greater Bay Area GT Cup.

In saying this, the program for the first weekend will include the Macau Formula 4 Race, TCR Asia Challenge, Macau Roadsport Challenge (with a new format and different cars, running now as a one-make series), Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4), and Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT3).

In the second and primary GP weekend (November 16 to 19), the most significant changes relate to the track time for certain races. For instance, the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 55th Edition will have only a single 45-minute free practice session on Thursday in the early morning, followed by a 45-minute qualifying session on the track at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Motorcycles will conclude their participation on Saturday morning with another 20-minute warm-up session (7:40 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.) followed immediately by the only race (12 laps) at 8:30 a.m.

The reduced track time during practice and qualifying sessions will pose challenges for riders, particularly new riders who must put forward their best efforts while still learning the track to avoid being excluded from the race for exceeding the time gap compared to the fastest lap time. This carries additional risks of mistakes which, in the Guia Street circuit, usually have a hefty price. There are no run-off areas in this circuit and the entire track is surrounded by stone, concrete walls, or Armco barriers.

Additionally, there is only a 30-minute gap between the end of the warm-up session on Saturday morning and the race, which may create potential problems for the teams that need to perform tire changes between the two sessions.

As for the remaining program schedule, the main weekend of the GP will see the return of the FIA F3 World Cup, the Macau Touring Car Cup – China Touring Car Championship, Macau 70th Anniversary Challenge (a special race using the same cars as Macau Roadsport Challenge from the first weekend), and the Macau Guia Race (Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau, marking the return to international TCR events), and the returning FIA GT World Cup.

The schedule is packed with racing action, particularly on Thursday (November 16). As is common knowledge, incidents on track, particularly on practice and qualifying days can lead to significant delays and event postponements.

Mr. Macau returning for the GT World Cup with Audi

Locally known as Mr. Macau, Edoardo Mortara is set to return to the Guia Circuit behind the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II.

One of the most successful drivers on the 6.2km of Guia Circuit, Mortara finished second in last year’s race behind Maro Engel after a weekend marked by the strange episode of the “following the Safety Car” when the grid was set to race.

“We are delighted to have secured Mr. Macau, Edoardo Mortara, for the world’s most important GT3 sprint race,” said Alexander Blackie, Manager of Audi Sport customer racing Asia.

“After Edoardo’s incredible comeback last year to finish second in the GT Cup, we have some unfinished business to address this year in Macau!”

“Together with our Asian squad, Edoardo Mortara has a real chance of winning the GT3 race, a highlight of global attention. We are very much looking forward to the 70th edition of the famous Macau Grand Prix, the FIA World GT Cup 2023,” Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing added.

Although the entry list has yet to be released by the organizers, it is likely that Mortara will have to face fierce competition again from Maro Engel (last year’s winner), behind the wheel of one of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo from Craft-Bamboo Racing.