Otters return after a decade’s absence

After disappearing from local coastlines for over a decade, Eurasian otters have reportedly returned to Macau, sparking excitement among environmentalists.

According to a report from public broadcaster TDM, local eco-enthusiast Kwan Hok In discovered what he believed to be otter droppings during a recent coastal walk.

While inspecting a rocky area, Kwan noticed black remnants and fish scales reminiscent of Eurasian otter feces he had encountered previously. Initially skeptical, he returned for a closer look, leading to a four-month investigation along Macau’s coast.

Kwan collected 20 samples of feces and footprints, which were sent for analysis in Hong Kong. The results confirmed the presence of Eurasian otters, marking their first documentation in the region in more than ten years.

Kwan attributes the otters’ return to improved ecological conditions and enhanced conservation efforts in mainland China. He emphasized the ecological importance of these creatures, noting that they serve as indicators of environmental health.

To ensure the otters thrive, Kwan advocates for a coordinated conservation strategy along the western bank of the Pearl River estuary, calling for monitoring and systematic surveys to support the species’ continued recovery. VC