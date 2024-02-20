Outer Harbour Terminal tender launched

The government is launching a new public tender for the operation of the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, an order from the Chief Executive (CE) published in yesterday’s official gazette announced.

In the brief note, the CE ordered the opening of the tender for the concession of the operation of the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, which is an order that was originally signed on Feb. 8 and is valid from today.

Currently, the Outer Harbour terminal is operated by Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau (STDM), which won a public tender held in 2018 that granted them a contract with a validity of 66 months.

The Times has seen an extract of the contract and, besides the duration of five and half years, it also grants discretionary powers to the company that wins the bid to decide when to commence performing the contract (within the period from January 1, 2019 to July 1, 2019).

In the last tender, held in 2018, the STDM’s bid was almost four times higher (MOP1.8 billion) than the second highest bid (MOP500,000) from China Communications Construction Company – Third Harbor Consultants Company Limited.

A third bid of just MOP350,000 was also tendered by the CSI Group Ltd, which is a company that currently holds the concession for the management of the commercial spaces of the Taipa ferry terminal (Pac On).

In response to an inquiry from the Times early this month, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) said the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal is to continue to operate normally.

DSAMA’s statement dispelled rumors the government was preparing to close the facility due to the upcoming construction of an overpass to connect Zone A of the new landfills and Zone B of the same urban new landfills that connects to Zone B at the side of the Macau Science Center.

Further details on the tender conditions including bid evaluation criteria will only be known when DSAMA officially launches the tender.

STDM’s current concession was made under a regime of exclusivity, and it not confirmed that it will continue.