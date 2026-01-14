Over 2,200 units sold in Zone A public housing projects

Latest data from the Housing Bureau (IH) show that three subsidized home ownership buildings in Zone A – Tong Seng Building, Tong Chong Building, and Tong Kai Building – have sold a total of 2,214 units.

Of these, keys have already been handed over for 1,636 units, while applications for mortgage loans for more than 500 units have yet to be completed.

Speaking to TDM, Hong Wai Tong, a member of the Public Housing Affairs Committee, said the overall move-in progress for the three residential projects under the 2019 application round has been smooth.

According to government figures, 803 units remain unsold, mainly one-bedroom units with living rooms.

He noted that the government has already issued notices to applicants and is reviewing documents in phases, adding that the current arrangements for unit allocation are proceeding in an orderly manner.

Addressing residents’ concerns over renovation defects, Hong said owners should refer to information and guidelines available on official online platforms, noting that identified problems can be reported by scanning QR codes provided by building management offices.

Meanwhile, the SAR government said it is arranging move-in procedures in sequence for eligible buyers at the three buildings.

Shops located at Tong Chong Building and Tong Kai Building have already been leased, covering restaurants, a supermarket, and a pharmacy, and are expected to open progressively before the Lunar New Year.

The government added that as facilities in New Urban Zone A come into operation and more residents move in, it is reviewing on-site conditions to create convenient pedestrian access to bus stops.

Authorities are also working to extend parts of existing bus routes to the area before the Lunar New Year and will deploy temporary Route 101XS during holidays to ease passenger flow.

Currently, three bus routes, 101X, 102X, and 103, serve New Urban Zone A, connecting it with the Macau Peninsula, Taipa, Cotai, and the Hengqin border.

A health centre at the B9 plot is already in operation, while other cultural, sports, and social facilities are being followed up and will open progressively to better meet residents’ needs.

On public rental housing, Hong said the government aims to arrange the first batch of households to move into New Urban Zone A in the second half of 2026, noting that the average waiting time has been reduced to about one and a half years.

Flexible land use for dual-track model

The government is reviewing and revising its plans for five plots of land in Zone A, originally designated for public housing, considering a dual-track land-use model that could include temporary recreational facilities.

Lawmaker and Urban Planning Committee member Sandro Kou believes that temporary usage offers advantages such as low construction volume, ease of implementation, and high flexibility.

He suggests exploring the use of the remaining four plots as green belts or temporary sports facilities to better utilize the land and meet the needs of a livable community.

The first plot has already been converted into temporary recreational facilities.

Kou stated in a recent interview with Macao Daily News, “Currently, the demand for land use in Zone A is not particularly urgent, so there may be no need to rush into determining the types of construction projects.”

He added, “At this stage, it is appropriate to deliberate and explore potential adjustments to land use from a planning perspective. Proceeding with construction once the direction is clear would be more suitable in terms of timing and planning.”

According to the lawmaker, aside from Zone A, the existing conditions in Macau’s main urban area make it difficult to construct large-scale sports or educational facilities, so quickly adjusting the temporary uses of related land in the zone would allow current societal needs to be met and enable immediate implementation.

As for the planning of supporting facilities following adjustments to population density, Kou noted that the number of housing units in Zone A is substantial.

During the initial planning phase, the capacity of supporting facilities such as healthcare, recreation, and social services was fully considered.

Now, the existing planned scale is sufficient to meet demand.

Kou added that the construction of related public service facilities should continue according to the original design scale. Lynzy Valles & Ricaela Diputado

Like this: Like Loading...