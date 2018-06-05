Over 50 foreign gov’t officials to attend 9th IIICF

The 9th Intentional Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), jointly organized by the China International Contractors Association and the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion (IPIM) Institute, will be held at The Venetian Macau from June 7 to 8.

Over 1,500 politicians, businessmen and academics from more than 60 countries and regions – including over 50 government officials at the ministerial level or above from over 30 countries or regions – will attend.

The press conference of the IIICF was held yesterday at IPIM.

According to Sam Lei, Executive Director of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the 9th IIICF has the theme, “Fostering New Drivers is Development to Boost Infrastructure Construction and connectivity”.

The ninth IIICF will also discuss the cultivation of infrastructure development and international cooperation through innovation and technical changes in the international context.

During the event, a networking breakfast event for Macau and mainland enterprises will be organized. A parallel panel on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the Greater Bay Area, and the seminar on the infrastructure construction between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries will also be held.

Yu Xiaohong, vice president of the China International Contractors Association, said that a penal session, two thematic forums and 11 parallel panels and other activities will be held at the 9th IIICF, while the 4th China-LAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum will also be held concurrently and hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of China.

During the event, the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2018) and the Annual Report on Development of the Belt and Road Construction, will also be released to provide China and the countries along the Belt and Road with statistics and trends relating to the development of infrastructure and business co-operation.

It is worth nothing that Macau’s elements of will be further highlighted at this forum.

Nineteen officials from the countries along the Belt and Road Initiative and six from Portuguese-speaking countries will join the forum and highlight the role of Macau as the economic and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

More than 1,000 Chinese and foreign speakers have been invited over the past eight editions of the forum, with over 10,000 guests from 60 countries and regions joining the forum, including 191 ministerial-level officials in charge of infrastructure.

A total of 54 cooperation agreements were signed, covering hydropower, roads, railways, airports, ports, housing and other infrastructure projects.

Share this: Tweet





