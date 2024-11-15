Pansy Ho emphasizes importance of enhancing diverse experiences for overseas tourists

MGM China has underlined the need to enhance tourists’ experiences in Macau through unique cultural offerings, as the city aims to expand its cultural image.

The gaming operator has its focus on art and culture after promising the government to help diversify the local economy by investing in non-gambling attractions.

In a media briefing yesterday, Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China, stated that Macau has the potential to encourage visitors to extend their stays, despite many not having ample time to explore the city.

“We must create more ways for tourists to enjoy their time here,” said Ho.

“Many visitors do not have much knowledge about Macau. Now, through our efforts, they will be able to learn about our history, our role in the entire time, and our positioning,” she said.

Recent data from the government shows that same-day visitors (13,834,674) and overnight visitors (12,086,240) grew by 42.8% and 18.1% year-on-year respectively during the first three quarters of the year.

However, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors remaining unchanged at 2.3 days.

For MGM, it hopes to extend stays by offering immersive and enriching cultural experiences.

“We aim to extend the average stay of tourists in Macau from 2.7 nights to longer by providing enriching cultural experiences,” said Ho, who met with the press yesterday to discuss the Poly MGM Museum. This museum is a cultural landmark dedicated to preserving China’s invaluable intangible heritage while fostering global cultural dialogue.

Ho has expressed optimism that tourists would encounter a new perspective on Macau, in recognition of its cultural richness.

“They will know that they will have more opportunities to see that Macau has cultural significance in the future,” she added.

This comes as the Macau government seeks to strengthen Macau’s position as a hub for multicultural exchange and cooperation, emphasizing Chinese culture while promoting interactions between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

Addressing tourism’s geographical influence, Ho highlighted the necessity of overseas tourists being able to engage in diverse experiences. “Overseas tourists must have more experiences they can try,” she explained.

She emphasized the importance of catering to a wider audience, including families and children, to provide varied experiences beyond traditional offerings. “This is not just an exhibition,” she said regarding ongoing developments at MGM.

The Poly MGM Museum will hold its official opening ceremony today, following its earlier opening to the public this month.

This state-of-the-art museum, which is a collaboration between MGM China and Poly Culture, celebrates traditional Chinese culture.

“We are not just creating an art museum; we are establishing a first-class national museum that reflects our cultural heritage,” Ho said.

She noted the museum’s role as a bridge connecting diverse cultures along the Maritime Silk Road, a historic trade route that has shaped global interactions for centuries.

The inaugural exhibition will open today, and is titled The Maritime Silk Road: Discover the Mystical Seas and Encounter the Treasures of the Ancient Trade Route. The exhibition is divided into four themed zones, which include Monsoon, Cultural Origin, Integrations, and Connections.

Each zone highlights both ancient cultural relics and contemporary art pieces. The exhibition features 228 artifacts and artworks from nearly 20 national museums and esteemed cultural institutions, including nearly 30 grade-one cultural relics such as the four Bronze Zodiac Heads from the Old Summer Palace.

“This exhibition is not just about displaying artifacts; it is about telling the story of our interconnectedness,” Ho said. The museum’s innovative design incorporates high-tech elements such as movable LED screens and interactive displays to enhance visitor engagement.

“We are actually building a multi-functional multimedia space next to it.” Plans for a supporting activity space on the same floor as the museum are set to open in a few months to enrich visitor interactions.

Ho also noted that the museum is strategically positioned to promote cultural tourism in Macau, already known for its vibrant entertainment industry.

Reflecting on MGM’s art initiatives’ evolution, Ho stated, “We should remember that we actually opened an art gallery more than 10 years ago. At that time, it was just an art gallery. Now is the time for us to explore how to make full use of our unique advantages and our position in Macau.”

The Poly MGM Museum is open daily and free of charge until September 2025. Nadia Shaw