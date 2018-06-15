Pansy Ho receives highest French order of merit

Pansy Ho, co-chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, has been bestowed the Chevalier de L’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur. The order of merit was presented to her by Eric Berti, the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau.

“To me, the significance of this award is much more than to honor a particular individual, but to salute the concept of service for common benefit. […] This is a decoration the French President grants to me for acknowledging the humble role I play in my lifelong advocacy of French art and culture, and promotion of cultural exchange and economic development between France and China, Hong Kong and Macau,” Pansy Ho said during the bestowing ceremony.

Describing the influence of French art and culture on her, Ho said: “Little did I know then that my childhood visits would evolve into a lifelong journey of promoting French art and culture, spanning my career path, different businesses and industry sectors, different regions, and for a multitude of good reasons.”

“Connecting people and nations, and promoting common development and peace, are enormous tasks that require individual and collaborative efforts,” she added.

Apart from her involvement in organizing Le French May, Pansy Ho brought prominent French art exhibitions like the “Biennial of the Lions, Edgar Degas: Figures in Motion” and “A Golden Way of Life – Très’Ors to Macau” to make French art and culture more accessible to the Hong Kong and Macau communities.

Ho was previously bestowed with the honor of Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite in April 2009. She was appointed as Ambassador of the Louvre in China in 2012.

The Order of the Légion d’Honneur was created by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. It is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France.

Share this: Tweet





