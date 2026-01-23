Parking lots show low overall occupancy

Public parking lots in Macau averaged below 50% occupancy for light vehicles last month, according to Chinese media outlet Macao Daily. Of the 73 public car parks offering spaces for light vehicles, 31 – or 42% – were below half full.

According to the report, three car parks were identified as remaining under 10% occupancy: Macao Union Hospital at 3%, the Macao Science Museum at 4%, and Tong Chong at 8%.

In contrast, 20 car parks across Macau were found to have exceeded 80% occupancy. The car park with the highest occupancy was Auto-Silo da Rua de João Lecaros at 98%, followed by Auto-Silo da Rua da Tranquilidade and Auto-Silo do Edifício Cheng Chong, both at 97%.

Motorcycle parking performed even lower across 62 car parks, with 75% recording less than 50% usage and 16% under 10%. The lowest motorcycle parking occupancy was once again at Macao Union Hospital in Cotai, at 2%. Only four car parks surpassed 80% occupancy for motorcycles.

Heavy vehicle spaces in four car parks averaged between 10% and 13% occupancy, according to the report. NS

