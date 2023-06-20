Patriotism and central gov’t core values are to be defended

The first sectorial section of the public consultation of the amendments to the electoral laws for the election of the Chief Executive (CE) and legislators took place yesterday at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Highlighted in the speeches from several representatives of local civil associations, as well as figures including the president and vice president of the Legislative Assembly (AL), were calls for the safeguarding of the “Macau ruled by patriots” principle aside from the reassurance of the defense of central government’s “core values”.

In one of the most emotive speeches of the afternoon, the president of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau (Kai Fong), Ng Siu Lai said, “The democracy of Macau cannot affect the core values of the central government. And this is why all people in the government posts need to be people who love the country and Macau above everything else.] She added that this principle should always prevail to “avoid negative influences by someone with diabolical intentions.”

Expressing her unequivocal support for the changes proposed, Ng, like many other speakers, did not make any remarks on proposals to be included in the final bill.

Also expressing full support for the changes was AL president Kou Hoi In, who noted in his pre-written speech that the fact that the changes come at the same time for both the CE elections and the legislators is appropriate and timely, ahead of next year’s CE elections.

Kou said these changes are proof of the support from the central government for the autonomy of Macau, adding that the eligibility criteria [chosen] can guarantee that holders of these posts [CE and legislators] are patriots.

Contrary to most of those expressing opinions yesterday, Kou said the amendments of the laws, “Still need some perfecting, via the introduction of specific [eligibility] criteria,” although without unveiling which criteria need to be better defined.

Kou also supported the idea of the impossibility of appeal from the decision of the National Security Defense Commission (CDSE) that will replace the Electoral Affairs Commissions in the task of inspecting and evaluating the eligibility of the candidates for both elections.

Kou remarked that by being a special matter, “I think this [the lack of appeal from the decision] is very rational and follows the central government’s intentions.”

In a long speech, the president of AL still had time to express his feelings on the general amendments of the electoral laws, which he said would be “a step forward to the progressive perfection of the basic law,” expressing wishes that the process is swift and can be concluded before the new CE election.

Following a similar tone and opinion was also Lao Ngai Leong, a local delegate of the National People’s Congress who also said that the changes proposed are “articulated with the reality of Macau and to implement the [principle] of Macau ruled by patriots.”

Lao noted that electoral law changes are necessary to “better implement the one country, two systems principle” as well, calling on the government to have a proper and clear clarification and broad disclosure of the eligibility criteria “to avoid any doubts.”

For the vice president of AL, Chui Sai Cheong, the changes in the electoral laws represent “the start of a new era, in which we can see the principle of patriots ruling Macau fully implemented,” he said, noting the amendments proposed to be “important for the security of our country” and the review to be “on time and necessary.”

Making a few remarks on the comments from the different speakers, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, said the purpose of the changes to the laws is “to consolidate the [seven] criteria previously defined by the AL Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL) and to effectively embed them into the law, making them official.”

Cheong also said the ongoing public consultation plays an important role in “civic education for the population on this topic.”

Ron Lam disagrees with appeal removal

Lawmaker Ron Lam has said he disagrees with the proposal of the impossibility of an appeal from a candidate after qualification as non-eligible by the CDSE.

In an interview with the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, Lam said the right of appeal should be retained in cases of exclusion of candidates, contrary to what is proposed in the amendments to the law.

“The possibility of an administrative and judicial appeal should be retained because this is the best way to ensure a balance between national security and the protection of candidates,” he was quoted saying to Lusa.

“I respect our country’s requirements concerning national security. Hong Kong, Macau, and the mainland are aligned,” he said noting he agrees with the right to veto of the candidates from CDSE.

“However, I have to emphasize that the rule of law in Macau, the system in this territory, has always been that all matters related to human rights, including the right to stand for election, have a corresponding administrative and judicial appeal system,” he remarked.

Election laws amendments to move forward at two different speeds

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, admits to moving forward with election laws amendments at two different speeds and timings, he said yesterday at the first sectorial section of the public consultation of the amendments to the electoral laws for the election of the Chief Executive (CE) and legislators.

In response to the calls from different individuals for a swift process with hopes that the new CE election could already be undertaken under the new law, Cheong said that the government intends to move forward with the amendments related to the election of the CE and submit the bill to the Legislative Assembly (AL) first, he said, saying he hopes that at least this part can be submitted and approved by the AL this year.