Pearl Horizon buyers kneeled before government in latest demonstration

The Pearl Horizon buyers gathered for a demonstration on the Macau SAR Establishment Day. In an unprecedented gesture, all demonstrators kneeled before the Macau government building.

On Wednesday, approximately 300 Pearl Horizon’s former buyers organized a demonstration, once again, calling for the Chief Executive (CE), the Macau government, and the Liaison Office to help them get their houses.

The group firstly gathered at the headquarters of Polytec Asset Holdings, and then marched to the Prosecution Office and the Liaison office, where the protesters delivered around 1,000 declarations calling for their houses to be returned. They also asked the Central Government to help them.

Later, the group marched to their destination at the Government Headquarters, where they also delivered a declaration.

Some of the participants, including Kou Meng Pok, president of Pearl Horizon Proprietors Association, kneeled before the government, hoping to meet with the Chief Executive to solve the problem. Others claimed that if the CE does not respond to them, they will visit Beijing for a petition.

Kou Meng Pok said that he, as well as the whole group, will support any of the government’s plans as long as they can help buyers get their houses.

In Kou’s opinion, only a meeting between the government, the buyers and the developers can truly solve the problem. JZ

Share this: Tweet





