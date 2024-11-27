Pedestrian flyover at Patane to begin construction in Q2 2025

A new pedestrian flyover will be constructed at the intersection between the Rua Norte do Patane and the Rua do Comandante João Belo, near the North Bay leisure area of Fai Chi Kei.

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) said that it expects construction will start during the second quarter (Q2) of next year.

At the recent opening of proposals for the public tender, DSOP revealed that it had received 11 proposals for the project, with proposed costs ranging between MOP46 million and MOP63 million.

The construction is expected to take 450 working days to complete.

The project comprises two segments of flyover that are 40 and 50 meters long, respectively, and three access points.

These access points will be located at the Fai Tat Building, Wang Hoi Building, and the outdoor leisure area of the North Bay of Fai Chi Kei.

As with similar infrastructure projects, the flyover will feature elevators, escalators, and stairs for the convenience of people with mobility challenges.

This pedestrian flyover is part of a broader initiative to improve safety and traffic flow across the city. Similar projects have been implemented or are being planned in areas with heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic to help separate pedestrian movement from road traffic, reducing congestion and improving overall traffic efficiency.