Pension Fund assets grew by MOP5.7 billion in 2023

The local Civil Servants Pension Fund (FP) has recorded an increase of MOP5.7 billion in their total assets in 2023, according to the annual financial statements published yesterday in the government’s official gazette.

According to the statement, at the end of 2022, the fund was worth some MOP26.14 billion. It earned approximately MOP5.70 billion during the year, closing 2023 with MOP31.84 billion.

A large contributor to the increased fund value was receipts from the fund investment plans, which generated some MOP31.81 billion in 2023; that is, MOP5.68 billion more than the previous year.

Among the investment plans that generated the best results were the Schroder ISF – Global Equity Alpha C and the iShares Developed World Index Fund (IE).

Also contributing to the outcome were other investment-related sources of income such as interest earned from bank deposits and other receipts that contributed over MOP16 million in total.

Contributions were also made by both individual accounts and Macau SAR accounts, with the former totaling MOP 776.8 million (+MOP16.4 million), and the latter rising to around MOP1.554 billion (+MOP33 million).

The year also registered a slight increase in the number of contributors, i.e. Civil Servants who are part of the scheme (+77), who totaled some 23,955 in 2023.

Although the expenses also increased, the offset of expenses against income was not very significant.