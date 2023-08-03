PJ arrest local suspect in Zhuhai murder over apartment noise

The Judiciary Police (PJ) announced yesterday morning in a special press conference that a local 44-year-old man has been detained, suspected of having killed another man aged 54, also local, during a brawl in the neighboring city of Zhuhai.

According to the PJ, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday (July 31), when the suspect and his wife were partying in an apartment building.

It is suspected that the victim, annoyed by the noise, confronted the suspect at his door and an argument began.

A few minutes later, in the heat of the discussion, the suspect is alleged to have challenged the victim to go downstairs and fight.

In the middle of the fistfight which eventuated, the suspect is suspected to have taken a pair of scissors from a nearby fruit stall and stabbed the victim, fleeing the scene immediately after.

The victim eventually died from the stab wounds.

Alerted by the Zhuhai authorities, local police detained the suspect the same day at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, where he was preparing to leave Macau for Hong Kong.

Questioned by the PJ, the suspect admitted having used the scissors to stab the victim at least twice, once in the thigh and again in the abdomen.

Although the two residents of Macau seemed to live in the same building in Zhuhai, Gongbei district, the police said that they did not know each other and had no history of previous disputes.

It is suspected that the brawl started over the trading of insults related to noise coming from the apartment of the suspect and escalated due to alcohol consumption.

A forensic examination of the body of the victim to ascertain cause of death is ongoing.