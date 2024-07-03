The Judiciary Police (PJ) is again urging the public to be cautious of phishing SMS messages that purport to be from local telecommunications companies. The messages said that rewards points must be redeemed as soon as possible and asked that the recipient to log into a fake website to provide personal and credit card information. The police said that a number of similar fraud cases have occurred in Macau recently, and that the fake websites appear very similar to official websites.
Brief
PJ warns of phishing SMS scams
