Plans to optimize fitness assessments and expand recreational spaces unveiled

The Sports Bureau (ID) is advancing its initiative to enhance citizens’ health by integrating personal physical fitness data into the Macao One Account app. This upcoming plan for 2025 aims to refine the “Citizens’ Physical Fitness and Health Evaluation Standards” and the “Fitness Exercise Database.” By scanning a QR code, residents will receive tailored exercise guidance based on their fitness assessments. Additionally, the bureau is exploring the feasibility of uploading personal evaluation reports to the system to bolster public health management. Plans for new leisure trails and fitness facilities along the South shore promenade (Kun Iam) are also underway, promoting an active lifestyle for all citizens.

