Platform for associations and companies to launch this month

A Macao One Account-like platform solely dedicated to associations and enterprises is being prepared and will launch this month, Chan Sok Cheng, head of the Department of Organizational Performance and Operations of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) said yesterday.

The announcement was made by Chan who was speaking to the media as part of a series of interviews with people, groups, and organizations that have been granted Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit Conferred by the Macau SAR in 2023.

One of the groups that has been conferred a Professional Merit Medal was actually the interdepartmental group for the Macao One Account, which will soon receive the award from the Chief Executive for work on the online platform during 2023.

As Chan also noted in the interview, in the last four years, the number of users of the platform has increased from approximately 70,000 to the current 560,000, encompassing the large majority of Macau residents who have seen especially in the last two years the number of services and functionalities of the platform increase exponentially.

It is precisely the same thing Chan said the SAFP is aiming for with the new platform which will follow the same style and will allow the extension of online services that are, so far, only accessible to individuals, companies, and associations, streamlining the bureaucracy and facilitating access to public services to these entities.