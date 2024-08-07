Police arrest woman on HKD365,000 fraud

Police authorities arrested a 31-year-old mainland Chinese woman suspected of fraud and overstaying her visa. The woman was accused of defrauding a man of HKD365,000. According to the report, the victim had met the woman in Cotai last month to exchange HKD350,000 in cash for a transfer to the victim’s mainland account. However, the victim never received the promised payment. On Sunday, the victim agreed to meet the woman again at the entertainment center, where the police were alerted and apprehended her. The woman was transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation.

