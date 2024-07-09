Police bust illegal mahjong operation

Police authorities were alerted to a suspected illegal mahjong operation around Av. Marginal do Lam Mau. Four individuals, including the operator, aged between 50 and 60 years old, were apprehended. The arrest comes as police received a report indicating that the attic of the shop was being used for illegal gambling activities. Upon arrival, two mahjong tables and gambling equipment were discovered. An investigation revealed that the mahjong stall had been in operation since March, with the female owner charging MOP80 per table for hourly rent and profiting from each game. It was estimated that she had been making illegal profits of MOP500 per month.

