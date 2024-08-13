Police crackdown on traffic violations and massage parlors

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) conducted a series of operations targeting traffic violations and suspicious businesses over the weekend, officials reported yesterday. On Sunday, police stopped 34 vehicles and issued citations for two violations, including the use of high beams while driving and failure to produce valid insurance documents, according to a police statement. In a separate operation, 39 officers were dispatched to inspect numerous massage parlors and game console centers across the city on Saturday. Police also increased checks on suspicious individuals in outlying areas in Coloane, intercepting and questioning 90 people, though no illegal activities were found.

