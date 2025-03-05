Police uncover false employment scheme, arrest two men

Police have uncovered a false employment case involving a local restaurant owner in his 50s and a man in his 40s posing as a foreign employee. The investigation began after a mainland man was arrested in connection with illegal online betting activities. Suspecting his expatriate status, police referred him to the Public Security Police, who found discrepancies in his blue card. The local restaurant owner was later intercepted at Hengqin port and admitted to the crime, having falsely employed the man to retain outsourcing quotas.

