Policy changes imminent for apartments for older adults

A set of Executive Regulations concerning policy for apartments for older adults will soon be submitted to the Executive Council (ExCo), director of Social Welfare Hon Wai disclosed yesterday.

The residential units for the Elderly Housing Project have been in construction in the couple of years or so, with topping out announced months ago. Once internal work concludes, the apartments will be ready for residential use.

According to earlier government announcements, the apartments will be equipped with machines and technologies designed to assist with residents’ daily lives and ensure their safety. As the name suggests, the apartments will only be available to older adults of Macau who live alone.

Nonetheless, since it is not private property and is not available to everyone, additional criteria and details must be established and clarified for future governance. When asked about the matter, the social welfare official said the drafting of the Executive Regulations is nearing completion. He also expressed confidence the regulations will be promulgated this year.

After the promulgation, further details such as rental level will be determined, Hon added.

Regarding welfare in care centers with recent waves of SARS-CoV-2 or influenza viruses, Hon said his bureau has been working closely with the Health Bureau (SSM) on disease control and prevention measures. His bureau has been monitoring the development of this wave of infections since May.

It was disclosed that both the social welfare and health branch of the government would make corresponding adjustments, such as requiring facility visitors to wear masks and conduct online medical consultations for facility residents.

Meanwhile, Hon’s bureau and a social work group co-organized a symposium yesterday, which discussed the role of smart technologies in promoting progress in social services. Hon encourages the social service sector to be open and embrace the use of smart technologies.