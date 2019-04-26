Polylingual peacekeepers wanted for Macau parks

Lawmaker Ng Kuok Cheong has written an inquiry to the government asking it to arrange for helpers to be stationed at public playgrounds in order to solve disputes, especially between groups that speak different languages.

“The SAR government has recently set up and updated facilities in several leisure areas in Areia Preta, […] it attracted different ethnic groups which improperly used these spaces, which caused noise and trouble,” said Ng.

He specifically gave the example of the Iao Han district, where non-local workers get together to play badminton. Several verbal fights between different language groups have occurred there and the grievances were worsened because of the language barriers.

“Does the SAR government agree that guidance and inspections of reasonable use of the leisure spaces, and an immediate complaint handling mechanism should be provided?” the lawmaker wrote.

“Can the Municipal Affairs Bureau be responsible for the inspection and complaint handling mechanism? Or should it be handled by the police department or other departments? Will the SAR government proactively give instructions to people who use these spaces inappropriately?”

“Regarding foreign groups, can the government arrange for people with appropriate language skills to provide an effective means of communication?” Ng asked.

