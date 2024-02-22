Ponte 16 to undergo up to HKD600 million extension project

Ponte 16 is preparing for a transformative expansion known as “Phase 3.”

The Success Universe Group, a co-investor in Ponte 16, plans to invest between HKD500 million and HKD600 million into the ambitious project.

In total, the plans call for the creation of a new shopping mall, open-air plaza, and a makeover of the Sofitel Macau, according to media reports.

The proposed Phase 3 includes the creation of a comprehensive shopping mall and an open-air plaza, which has been presented to the Macau government for approval.

Situated within Ponte 16, the Sofitel Macau will undergo significant renovations with an allocated budget of “over HKD100 million,” according to executive director and deputy chairman of Success Universe, Hoffman Ma.

The group anticipates that operational revenues from Ponte 16 will play a significant role in funding the expansion.

The company will also act as a guarantor in a financial arrangement that supports the property’s promoter in refinancing existing loans and covering the associated costs. Staff Reporter