Porpoise carcass in Cheoc Van raises transparency concerns

A local ecological group has slammed the government for failing to publicize the report of the dead finless porpoise found in Cheoc Van.

In a statement, the Chief of Macau Ecology said it believes the “public would have been kept in the dark again, and the porpoise would have died without anyone knowing.”

On March 31, a deceased finless porpoise was found stranded on Cheoc Van Beach.

Images of the dead porpoise, believed to be an adult female measuring around 1.6 meters, were posted on Chief of Macau Ecology’s social media account after one of its members discovered the carcass.

“Around 50% of its skin had deteriorated due to exposure to sunlight and waves. Its tongue and genitals had also decayed and were exposed. The sight of the lifeless porpoise being battered by relentless waves was heart-wrenching.”

Though the porpoise is a nationally protected species, the Marine and Water Bureau did not make an announcement despite cleaning up the remains, according to the group.

“Initially we thought it was a baby white dolphin due to its small size and dark coloration,” said the association. “But upon closer inspection, we saw it was actually a finless porpoise, already in an advanced state of decay.”

Authorities arrived an hour after the discovery and removed the body, but did not disclose the incident publicly. The group questioned why details were not released after nearly a week and whether other stranding cases may be concealed.

Finless porpoises are listed as vulnerable by the IUCN and about 200 reside in local waters. Their deaths provide insights into conservation issues, yet the last reported white dolphin stranding was in 2021 without follow-up investigations.

“Is it coincidence no deaths were reported in three years amid busy construction? Or are cases being downplayed?” asked Chief of Macau Ecology.

While Hong Kong openly shares cetacean data, Macau authorities have cremated carcasses without autopsy and withheld reports.

This opacity does not address ecological concerns in heavily trafficked waters or demonstrate commitment to transparency as marine protections tighten globally, according to the group.

The porpoise’s death is a reminder of the unseen lives in local seas and the need for authorities to bolster oversight and information sharing on rare marine wildlife under their protection, the group added. Staff Reporter