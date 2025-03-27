Portuguese community urges Minister Rangel to address residency restrictions during upcoming visit

As Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel prepares to visit Macau this Friday, local community leaders are urging him to address growing concerns regarding the new residency restrictions imposed on Portuguese nationals in the region.

The president of Casa de Portugal in Macau (CPM), Maria Amélia António, stressed the importance of Rangel clarifying the Portuguese government’s stance on China and its impact on the local Portuguese community, as cited in a Lusa report.

Since last year, Macau authorities have halted new residency applications for Portuguese citizens wishing to take up specialized technical roles in the region.

The only exceptions are for family reunification or those with prior ties to Macau.

António highlighted that the shift in immigration policy has made it difficult for institutions like CPM to recruit qualified professionals, especially in fields related to the arts and language education. “We are facing significant challenges in finding replacements for those who have left Macau,” she said.

The president of the Association for the Promotion of Macanese Instruction (APIM), Miguel de Senna Fernandes, also expressed concern about the impact of these new policies, particularly on the Portuguese School of Macau (EPM).

“As a Portuguese person in Macau, of course, I would like my fellow countrymen to be well treated, and naturally, that residency in Macau should always be facilitated,” said Senna Fernandes.

Rangel’s visit to Macau follows a series of meetings with Chinese officials, with an agenda focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the president of the EPM Foundation, Jorge Neto Valente, stated yesterday that the institution does not have any demands or requests to make to the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“There’s no need for complaints or requests; everything is functioning normally,” Neto Valente told Lusa.

“It is important that he gains direct knowledge of the situation; this is far better than reading reports,” Neto Valente added, emphasizing the need for Rangel to see firsthand the work the school is doing.

Neto Valente reminded that the Portuguese state holds the majority of the capital in the EPM Foundation and emphasized that the school is fulfilling its expected role within the community.

Rangel’s trip will encompass a range of activities, including attending the Boao Forum for Asia and visiting both Macau and Hong Kong.

During his stay in the SAR, he will meet with Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai and members of the local Portuguese community.

In addition, Rangel will take the opportunity to explore an exhibition showcasing the Portuguese community in Hong Kong.

China and Portugal Strengthen Ties

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the second China-Portugal strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers’ level with Rangel.

As reported by Xinhua, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Portugal have a good tradition of mutual respect and support, and the two sides have properly settled the Macau issue with political wisdom, setting a good example of resolving issues left over from history through friendly consultation.

Last year, China and Portugal jointly celebrated the 45th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties. Leaders of the two countries exchanged congratulatory messages and spoke highly of the successful development of bilateral relations, said Wang.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), Wang said that China is ready to work with Portugal to build a more stable, fruitful, and dynamic China-Portugal relationship. Staff Reporter