Portuguese consulate reintroduces walk-in services for specific citizens

The Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong will commence walk-in services for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities in the citizen card and passport departments starting today on a trial basis, due to appointment wait times extending up to six months.

The consulate has said that since the end of the pandemic, it has experienced an unprecedented surge in demand for services.

As a result, waiting times for appointments have reached up to six months, particularly between February and July 2023.

The consulate said that by August 2023, wait times began to fall, and by June 2024, the consulate had successfully reduced the scheduling backlog, allowing for quicker appointment availability.

Beginning today, 16 daily slots will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., designated for individuals with disabilities, pregnant women and those accompanied by infants. LV