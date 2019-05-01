Portuguese President tours Macau today

The President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, arrived yesterday in the Macau Special Administrative Region. His agenda for today is very full, as he will be touring several locations and meeting with both the local authorities and the Portuguese officials in the region.

The agenda will open with a meeting with the Chief Executive (CE), Chui Sai On, to take place at the government headquarters at 11:30 a.m.

After that, de Sousa will meet the Portuguese Consul-General in the MSAR, Paulo Cunha Alves, for a lunch in the Portuguese Consulate, where he will also meet with other representatives of Portuguese community institutions and associations.

In the afternoon, de Sousa has a visit to the Macau Portuguese School scheduled before heading to a welcome dinner hosted by the Macau government at the MGM Macau, which will close the official visit programme.

The visit to Macau is part of the Portuguese President’s visit to China at the invitation of the Chinese President Xi Jinping which commenced last Thursday.

Before Macau, de Sousa toured Beijing and Shanghai, participating in the second “Belt and Road” Forum from April 25 to 27, held in the Chinese capital.

The visit of de Sousa to Chinese territory is held ahead of the upcoming visit of Chui to Portugal later this month, when Macau’s CE will make his last official visit in the capacity of Macau CE to Portugal between May 11 and 19.

During Chui’s visit to Portugal, he will have meetings scheduled with de Sousa and also with the Premier, António Costa.

