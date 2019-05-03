Portuguese President visits | Marcelo declares ‘strength of Macau comes from mixed cultures’

In a short visit to the Macau SAR lasting less than 24 hours, the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa wrapped up his tour of China.

Though short, during his stay, the president had the opportunity to meet with both local and Portuguese authorities in the region and speak to the community.

During his address at a reception held by the Portuguese Consul-General, Rebelo de Sousa noted the uniqueness of the region, stating, “Macau is different, Macau has always been different from Portugal and that is why it was never a Portuguese colony,” noting that, from another point of view, it is also different from China.

For the Portuguese president, Macau’s difference is precisely its strongest point, resulting from “a mix of cultures, civilizations, religions, and people.”

According to the president, “the friendship and brotherhood that has united the Portuguese and the Chinese for the past 500 years started precisely in Macau,” and has been fortified through Macau over the years.

“We are all together at home. Macau [has been] home for all of us for the past 500 years. We feel at home here. We built a common house 500 years ago, which started neither in Lisbon nor in Beijing, but here, in Macau,” the Portuguese president said at the start of his speech. He noted that throughout these last 500 years many things have changed, including governments and political systems, in both countries, but that these changes did not affect such a relationship in any way because what really matters are “the links between people.”

Such relations were said to have started with and have continued through dialogue and communication. The president noted that the difference that Macau represents is a “difference that would never be lost,” noting that this is the case not because of the Basic Law, but because of people and the ancient history of a relationship based on respect for difference.

The president also highlighted the huge importance of the Portuguese community and different communities for Portuguese language and culture, far beyond the interests of holding a Portuguese travel document. This can also be seen in the teaching and learning of the Portuguese language, noting that nowadays “there are many more people learning Portuguese in Macau than half a century ago.”

Acknowledging the short duration of the visit, the president promised to return soon to visit the many institutions and associations that the short trip did not allow him to visit this time.

As a final note, the president showed he was aware and alert to all that is happening in Macau, including some hot topics recently discussed by the media. He noted that his realization that the region still combines “the Chinese ancient wisdom with some Portuguese stir,” adding, “it is good when we receive news from Macau of Portuguese people, who, because they are typical Portuguese people, live restlessly. That means they want more and they want better [and also means they] have ideas and suggestions for administration, and for justice and a few more for the education or culture.” The president reaffirmed that such agitation was a sign of the vivacity and initiative of the Portuguese people who live in and collaborate with the region.

A PROMISE TO RETURN

During a walking tour through the historic center of Macau, Rebelo de Sousa aired the likely possibility of returning to the region as soon as December this year.

According to Portuguese news agency Lusa, Rebelo de Sousa said, “Chinese President Xi Jinping will come here in December [for the celebrations of the 20 years of the handover]. I’ll probably come too; we will see [if that is possible].”

The president added that the celebrations of the 20th anniversary “could be a good reason” to return, as it is a significant opportunity in which both the People’s Republic of China and Portugal should be naturally represented officially at the highest level, “the same way as it was 20 years ago [during the handover],” he concluded.

Share this: Tweet



