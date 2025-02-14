Portuguese residency application declined after restrictions

The number of residency applications submitted by Portuguese citizens to Macau’s migration authorities decreased in 2024, following new restrictions on emigration.

Data from the Public Security Police (PSP) reveal that only 20 applications were made last year, with 13, approximately 65%, receiving approval.

According to a report from Lusa, the approval rate of 65% marks a steep decline from 2023, when 52 of 56 applications (92%) were approved.

The drop follows guidelines implemented in August 2023, which suspended new residency applications for Portuguese nationals seeking to exercise specialized technical functions. Now, residency can only be obtained through family reunification or prior connections to Macau.

The recent policies reflect a shift from practices established after Macau’s transition in 1999. Portuguese citizens now have limited options for obtaining a resident identity card, including participation in new recruitment programs for qualified professionals or the acquisition of a ‘blue card’—a work authorization that lacks the benefits of full residency, such as access to health care and education.

Comparative figures indicate that the number of residency applications in 2024 is lower than during the Covid-19 pandemic, when strict border closures were in place.

In 2022, Portuguese applicants submitted 32 requests, with 31 approved (96%).

The approval rate in 2021 was 85%, with 17 out of 20 applications granted. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, 112 of 116 applications were approved, maintaining a 96% success rate.

Portuguese Consul General in Macau, Alexandre Leitão, expressed concern over the new restrictions, calling them “frustrating and contrary to expectations,” viewing them as a setback during a time when economic recovery and diversification are critical.

He emphasized that the region could benefit from the contributions of more Portuguese professionals, highlighting the ongoing need for collaboration despite the current limitations.

According to the 2021 census, over 2,200 Portugal-born individuals reside in Macau, with the Portuguese Consulate estimating around 155,000 Portuguese passport holders in Macau and Hong Kong combined. Victoria Chan