Potterheads in for a treat as Harry Potter exhibition opens today

Potterheads are in for a treat as an exhibition on Harry Potter and the entire Wizarding World kicks off today at The Londoner.

From today, guests can choose a Patronus, cast a spell, test their Quidditch skills, and brew potions at “Harry Potter: The Exhibition.”

Initially slated to open two years ago, the tour was delayed due to the pandemic, when border closures halted tourism and entertainment activities in the city.

The exhibition is held in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, which described the Macau exhibition as the “most comprehensive touring event that has ever been developed for the Harry Potter world.”

“Macau is also known as the city of magic and entertainment. […] Harry Potter, we know, has been [a] delight for fans, and this is [the] biggest entertainment for fans. We thought it would provide a great mix and connectivity with Macau,” said Julian Moon, head of EMEA and APAC Consumer Products within Warner Bros.

“This is the Asian premiere. I’m personally thrilled that we’ve brought this to Macau, making the premiere here,” he added.

Harry Potter exhibitions were also launched in Philadelphia, Georgia, Atlanta, New York and Paris among other cities last year.

Created and developed by Imagine Exhibitions, the exhibition includes highlights such as the Page to Screen Gallery, which showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault and surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they are introduced to the exhibition.

Among the highlights are the Hogwarts Castle Gallery, The Great Hall Gallery, and Hogwarts Houses gallery, which enables visitors to experience all the Hogwarts Houses in a celebratory hall featuring an iconic Sorting Hat.

The exhibition takes visitors to the Wizarding World, using best-in-class design and technology to celebrate some of the most iconic moments from the books and films of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Upon entry, participants are given an exhibition wristband, which will allow their interactions to be captured using RFID wristbands.

Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, emphasized the blend of physical and digital experiences and photo opportunities provided by the different rooms.

“It’s a great mix of traditional museum settings where you have object inside cases, original costumes worn by characters and the rich environment they were set in, augmented with technology. It’s a blend of all those things together,” Zaller added.

The exhibition celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen from the films and stories of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, as well as the wonders of the expanded Wizarding World, including the costumes, props and imagery.

“It’s our finest work to date and the most beautiful and finished version. And what a setting at the Londoner! That can’t be scripted,” he added.