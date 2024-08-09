Power outage briefly disrupts HKZMB bridge operations

A brief power outage occurred at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) Immigration Station yesterday morning, lasting approximately 36 minutes. The incident, which began at 10:09 a.m., affected ceiling lights and escalators in the public areas of the building but did not impact customs clearance operations. An investigation revealed the outage was caused by improper maintenance operations, and the backup generator failed to activate as the building retained power. The Public Security Police Department (PSP) promptly deployed additional personnel to ensure order during the outage, and there were no reports of injuries or delays for travelers.

