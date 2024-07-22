Prapiroon nears Hainan as Macau braces for impact

Tropical Storm Prapiroon is intensifying as it moves north-northwest over the South China Sea, with landfall expected at Hainan Island today, according to the latest forecasts.

The storm, currently located more than 400 km south of Macau, is expected to bring more frequent showers and thunderstorms to the region until today, with winds reaching wind force 6 and occasional gusts.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) is considering issuing higher tropical cyclone warning signals depending on the latest track and intensity changes.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone “Gaemi” is also developing over the sea east of the Philippines and is expected to move towards the sea east of the Taiwan region.

Flooding of up to 0.3 meters is forecast within the Inner Harbor area today due to the combined influence of astronomical tides. VC