Preliminary site selection confirmed for integrated cultural and tourism zone

The government unveiled development plans yesterday for the city’s international integrated cultural and tourism zone, noting the former Macau Jockey Club land as a potential site for the project, although it ultimately did not materialize.

According to the document released yesterday, the cultural and tourism zone will feature three major venues, provisionally named in Chinese as the Macau National Exhibition and Cultural Center, the Macau International Performing Arts Center, and the International Contemporary Art Museum.

Among the five potential sites, the preliminary recommendation for the national exhibition and cultural center is the coastal area east of the Macau Tower.

The international performing arts center is tentatively proposed for the western side of Zone C, while the international contemporary art museum is suggested for the eastern side of Zone C.

Other alternative sites include the former Jockey Club and the former Ocean World land plots in Taipa, both of which have been reclaimed by the government in recent years.

However, Dai Bin, director of the China Tourism Academy (Data Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism), explained that the recommended combination of the coastal area east of the Macau Tower and Zone C is based on their proximity across the strait. “This allows for unified planning and layout within a single district,” he stated.

He added that their mutual visibility will enhance the creation of an integrated landscape and foster cultural interaction between the sites.

According to a press conference yesterday, the three major venues planned for the tourism and cultural zone will incorporate key functions such as cultural relic storage, restoration, research, and flexible exhibition displays.

They will also facilitate educational exchange, incubation, commercial support, and public leisure activities. The venues aim to highlight cultural exchanges between China and the West, as well as showcase Macau’s unique cultural relics.

In addition, they will provide spaces for performing arts organizations and artists to create and collaborate, and offer high-quality contemporary art exhibitions and services focused on art collection, research, display, and education.

Notably, the national museum cultural center is set to become the largest museum in Macau.

The public consultation period for the development of the project will run until December 26, following the press conference held yesterday for the city’s political sector. During her remarks, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Lam, emphasized that the preliminary plans include seven consultation meetings – five targeting professional sectors and two for the general public. She underscored the government’s commitment to gathering public input on this project, which is a key initiative in Macau’s development plan.

The integrated tourism and cultural zone aims to serve as a new engine for Macau’s economic diversification and become a significant cultural landmark.

According to the Secretary, the proposal for the project was finalized after numerous research sessions, forums, and both online and offline meetings, incorporating extensive internal government feedback, with specialized research conducted by the China Tourism Academy.

The authorities expressed their desire to address gaps in Macau’s cultural development by providing the cultural sector and younger generations with practical platforms, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurial support.

They aim to establish channels for collaboration between industry, academia, and research, while also building a more comprehensive talent cultivation system. Deland Leong, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), stated, “Simultaneously, we also aspire to establish a complete and sustainable cultural industry ecosystem.”

Like this: Like Loading...