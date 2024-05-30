Premium mass players up

Premium mass players from mainland China are increasingly making multiple trips to Macau, solidifying the Special Administrative Region’s (SAR) resilience against an uncertain Chinese economy, according to a survey from investment group CLSA.

The survey has revealed mainland tourists continue to view Macau as an attractive travel destination, with 78% intending to visit by 1Q24.

The China Reality Research (CRR) surveyed 800 Chinese nationals with gambling experience in Macau and has indicated that despite a slight decrease from the previous year’s survey, with 78% of respondents planning a visit, the premium mass segment displayed greater strength. Within this segment, 70% intended to visit Macau twice or more in the next 12 months, compared to 57% in 2019.

“We continue to note high willingness to visit and spend money in the city, with notable strength among our premium panelists,” CLSA analysts Jeffrey Kiang, Lance Noble and Leo Pan wrote.

“This aligns with our view that premium mass visitors are generally more immune to any macro slowdown, given Macau is a niche market targeting the wealthier ones.”

The survey also revealed premium mass players are more inclined to stay in Macau for extended periods, with 96% indicating plans to spend two or more nights compared to 93% of base mass players.

The analysts also observed a positive response to Beijing’s recent announcement expediting the visa application process.

“The government’s expansion of eligible cities under IVS will likely offer support too,” they said.

Approximately 45% of respondents said they would expedite their trip plans to Macau as a result.

Macau’s proximity continues to play a crucial role in attracting mainland players, with 48% expressing no intention to gamble elsewhere.

Among those who indicated a desire to gamble abroad, Singapore emerged as the top choice, with 20% of respondents naming it as their preferred overseas destination. Staff Reporter