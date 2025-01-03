President Xi and Macau leadership outline vision for high-quality development

As Macau ushers in the new year of 2025, the Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, delivered a New Year speech. In his remarks, Sam reflected on the profound significance of 2024, which marked the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to the motherland.

He highlighted President Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau late last year, where the President outlined his vision for Macau’s future development.

Echoing such directives, the CE emphasized the importance of upholding national interests and leveraging Macau’s institutional strengths to drive high-quality development.

Looking ahead, Sam pledged that the new-term government would take the initiative to reform and innovate to usher in a new chapter of progress for Macau. He called on all sectors of society to unite their efforts, asserting that “the future of Macau will surely be more brilliant and splendid” with the support of the Central government.

In a separate address, President Xi reflected on China’s remarkable progress over the past year while also looking ahead to the country’s continued high-quality development. The President noted that China’s economy had rebounded and was expected to exceed RMB130 trillion in GDP, with impressive growth in new industries and technologies.

Recounting his visits to various localities, Xi expressed his ongoing concern for people’s livelihoods, stating, “I have always been concerned about the employment and income increase, ‘the old and the young,’ education and medical care that everyone cares about.” Xi also emphasized China’s role as a responsible major country on the global stage.

Looking ahead to 2025, Xi pledged that China would “implement more proactive policies, focus on high-quality development, promote high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, and maintain the good momentum of economic and social development.” He expressed confidence in overcoming any challenges.

Resounding the sentiments shared by the CE and the President, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macau SAR, Liu Xianfa, also delivered a New Year’s message reflecting on the city’s remarkable progress over the past 25 years since its return to the motherland. Liu highlighted the significance of 2024 and noted Xi’s high affirmation of Macau’s achievements.

The Commissioner also emphasized that under the guidance of President Xi’s diplomatic strategy, China has “expanded and deepened its all-round diplomatic layout, firmly defended its core national interests, adhered to international fairness and justice, and promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

He pledged that the diplomatic work related to Macau would “thoroughly practice the concepts of ‘diplomacy for the people’ and ‘diplomacy for the benefit of Macau,’” to “continuously enhance its global influence and attractiveness, and create a more favorable international environment for continuously creating a new situation for high-quality development of the ‘one country, two systems’ cause.” Victoria Chan