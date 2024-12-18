Private doctors may soon issue medical certificates, says André Cheong

Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, acknowledged that in the future, private physicians may be permitted to issue medical certificates to all residents.

The Legislative Assembly (AL) yesterday passed a bill to amend the General Regulations Governing the Staff of the Public Administration of the SAR that has a focus on sick leave regulations.

During the debate on the proposed amendment bill, Cheong pointed out that currently, only doctors from government or conventioned health services are authorized to perform these medical acts for reasons related to control.

While many lawmakers expressed support for the bill, concerns were raised regarding its implementation, especially the monitoring of sick leave.

Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho advocated for the inclusion of licensed Chinese and Western medicine practitioners in issuing sick leave certificates.

In contrast, lawmaker Chan Iek Lap emphasized that all doctors are regulated under professional qualifications and practice registration systems, urging the government to extend trust to private practitioners when it comes to issuing these certificates.

Cheong addressed these concerns by stating that while cases of sick leave misuse are not widespread, they have raised societal doubts about the current system.

He acknowledged the need for a thorough review and improvement of existing regulations to close any loopholes.

Cheong also noted that the bill includes provisions for civil servants seeking medical care abroad, including those residing in Zhuhai and Hengqin.

Earlier this year, the government reminded all public departments to closely adhere to regulations governing employee sick leave following a discovered case of customs officials that cost the government over MOP3 million in wages.

The city’s anti-corruption body revealed that two customs officers were accused of exaggerating their medical conditions to take sick leave that allowed them to be absent from work for over 1,400 days and 900 days respectively.

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) then said department leaders should require staff to be examined by the health examination committee, particularly in cases where fraud is suspected.

A July study shed light on the intricacies of sick leave management, urging employees and policymakers to adopt strategic measures to address the problem.

The findings highlight the need for improved sick leave management strategies to curb misuse and enhance workplace productivity.

Meanwhile, the amended bill is also aimed at enforcing oath-taking requirements for all public servants in the city.

The bill specifies that any intentional misrepresentation during the oath or insincere conduct will be considered a refusal to take the oath.

According to Cheong, this aligns with maintaining “Macau governed by patriots” and seeks to enhance the management and disciplinary framework for civil servants.

The latest revisions focus on the oath of allegiance and disciplinary measures for public officials.

He said these changes are intended to address gaps from previous revisions, while stating that comprehensive amendments are nearly complete. However, he indicated further consolidation of relevant laws will not occur immediately but will be addressed as necessary in the future.