Professional tax refund this Friday

The Financial Services Bureau (DSF) has announced that the refund of professional tax for 2022 will commence from the upcoming Friday. A total of 158,000 taxpayers are set to receive their refunds through bank transfer or crossed cheque, as stated in the official announcement made today. 60% of the professional tax amount paid for the year 2022, up to a maximum of 14,000 patacas, will be reimbursed to taxpayers who hold a Macau resident identity card as of December 31, 2022. The issuance of crossed cheques is expected to be completed by early June.

