PSP arrests 11 over false employment scheme

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) recently apprehended 11 individuals suspected of participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain non-resident worker permits, colloquially known as blue cards, through fabricated job contracts, a PSP spokesperson announced yesterday at the joint press conference of the police forces.

The PSP discovered the scheme based on information received from an undisclosed source, alleging that a company was granting blue cards to workers who were not employed by the company but were engaged in other duties.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the workers were working for a furniture and cargo moving company, despite holding blue cards stating they were employed as car mechanics and related roles.

In November 2023, the police began investigating a worker who was engaged in other activities such as delivering and assembling furniture. Through this process, they eventually discovered a more extensive scheme.

On Dec. 5, during a visit to the worker’s residence in the Areia Preta district, PSP identified another non-resident worker involved in the same scheme. Both workers possessed blue cards indicating that they had been hired by the same company – one as a mechanic, and the other as a transport assistant for student transportation from a school.

In subsequent investigations, both workers admitted to obtaining their blue cards through an intermediary.

In reality, one of the men worked as a furniture assembler, while the other was involved in the delivery of goods and products for another company.

The PSP apprehended the individual responsible for the transport company holding the blue card quotas, who confessed to participating in the scheme since 2014.

He admitted to assisting nine individuals in obtaining blue card quotas, receiving compensation of MOP60,000 for each quota fulfilled. He received benefits of approximately MOP240,000 from the scheme.

On December 6, the middleman in the scheme was intercepted at the border, confessing his involvement on Dec. 15 and 16 last year. On Jan. 17 this year, the PSP apprehended the remaining detainees linked to the case.

One of the detainees was a mainland man and owner of a company specializing in house renovations. In reality, all workers were employed by his company. He claimed to pay them a monthly salary ranging from 6,000 to 8,000 patacas.

In response to further questioning, he explained that when furniture arrived in Macau from the mainland, the company that sold the blue card quotas would handle transportation of the furniture. The workers were responsible for delivery and assembly of the furniture at residences.

The individuals involved in the employment scheme are facing charges under Article 78 of Law 16/2021, which addresses the simulation and invocation of legal acts to obtain authorizations. Under this law, those who simulate marriage, de facto unions, adoption, or employment contracts to enable others to obtain or obtain for themselves a residence permit or special authorization to stay in Macau will be subject to a penalty ranging from two to eight years of imprisonment. Staff Reporter