PSP cracks down on theft

The Public Security Police (PSP) has resolved two cases involving unreported found items. In the first case, a male dealer in his 40s was suspected of taking a smartwatch from a public toilet in Coloane and selling it on the mainland for a profit of MOP200, despite the victim reporting a loss of MOP2,000. The police identified the suspect through the city’s surveillance cameras. In another incident, a man in his 30s from the mainland allegedly found a mobile phone worth approximately MOP8,000 left in a taxi, an act captured by the taxi’s surveillance footage. The police apprehended him near Cotai.

