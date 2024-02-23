PSP fines 300 jaywalkers at Rua do Campo intersection in January

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has said it issued fines to almost 300 jaywalkers last month near the intersection between Rua do Campo and the Rua de Ferreira do Amaral in Central Macau.

The location is currently considered one of Macau’s jaywalking “black spots,” and has been a high incident location for traffic accidents as a consequence of jaywalking.

The PSP figure was raised at the latest Traffic Advisory Committee meeting, as the topic of the jaywalking at this particular location was one of the main discussion points of the meeting’s agenda.

The PSP figure is likely to increase considerably as, during the Spring Festival holidays, the Times saw the PSP intercepting and fining jaywalkers at this spot daily.

The same force noted that 34 traffic accidents were recorded last year at the same road section, and that another four have already been noted in January this year.

The area – although it has, for many years, enjoyed a pedestrian flyover that was only recently renovated to include lifts on both sides – is continuosly misused by pedestrians, namely those who want to make use of the loading and unloading area on its corner to hail a taxi.

Tourists are often seen not using the flyover while crossing this street. These tourists largely cross in groups. As the road section has a blind turn, the incoming drivers from the Rua de Ferreira do Amaral cannot see jaywalkers while they cross the street.

Members of the same committee raised the possibility of adding traffic lights and warning signs in the area, or enforcing other methods, to prevent pedestrians from crossing the street in an unsafe manner.