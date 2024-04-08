PSP locks ambulance for illegal parking and unpaid road tax

An image of the ambulance owned by the Macau Football Association (MFA) parked yesterday on a street in Macau, with one of its wheels locked by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) traffic enforcement officers, has sparked heated debate on social media.

The vehicle was parked near the Macau Baptist College at Areia Preta District in a roadside parking space.

The PSP told the Times a traffic law enforcement officer found the vehicle “at about 11 a.m., in an alleged ‘illegal parking’ situation as specified in the [Macau] ‘Road Traffic Act’ on Rua Central da Areia Preta.”

The PSP said that, besides the alleged illegal parking, the vehicle owner had not paid the 2024 Road Tax, which was due April 2.

In consequence, the PSP said, “[the force] has locked it and notified the Transport Bureau to follow up on the case.”

According to information from passers-by spoken to by the Times, there was no indication the ambulance was on duty at that location.

The Times has tried to contact the MFA for further explanation but, at the time of press, it had not received a response.