Public consultation on review of electoral laws closes with over 6,000 opinions received

The public consultation process regarding the review of electoral laws for both the selection of the Chief Executive (CE) and the selection and election of the legislators that compose the Legislative Assembly (AL), has come to an end with a total of 6,112 opinions and suggestions received, the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice noted in a press statement.

According to the same statement, the eight public sessions for specific sectors as well as for the general public, together with the opinions and suggestions collected via online submission, phone, letters, and other methods, have totaled over 6,000, with the majority coming from individual direct submissions (3,673 items).

During the consultation period, which lasted 45 days (June 15 to July 29), the government held eight consultation sessions with over 1,367 participants and 118 speakers.

Some 571 opinions were also said to have been collected from public presentations and spontaneous participation in programs such as the radio.

The Office of André Cheong will now proceed with the analysis of the opinions expressed and with the final report on the public consultation that should include aspects to be improved upon or defined, according to such public opinion.

As previously advanced, the Office will prioritize the section of the consultation that is related to the CE, since Ho Iat Seng’s term will come to an end in December next year.

Proceeding with the amendments at two different speeds, the final bill regarding the selection of the new CE of Macau should be the first to be presented to the AL for approval in time for the conclusion of his term.

The bill that will amend the laws related to the AL members will come later as the current lawmakers’ term is due to finish in mid-2025.