Racing expert calls for F3 Guia legends race

The December issue of the UK-based F1 Racing Magazine focuses on the Macau Grand Prix, with two Formula One champions – including legendary racer Ayrton Senna da Silva – recalling their time on the Guia Circuit.

In The Racer’s Edge, a column by award-winning F1 journalist and broadcaster Peter Windsor, the writer details Macau’s street circuit from an interview with the now-deceased Senna da Silva at his home. The article was originally intended to be a “lesson” from the “best teacher”, ahead of Windsor’s participation in that year’s Macau race as a guest racer for the former Jackie Chan Trophy.

The piece was titled “Magnificent Macau: A Race in a Million” and recalls a lap on the Macau circuit from the perspective of Senna da Silva, a three-time world champion (1988, 1990 and 1991) who died in a crash in Imola in 1994.

Questioned on the Guia Circuit by Windsor, Senna described the circuit as the “best circuit in the world. It’s the most enjoyable weekend in racing. I wish every race was there.”

The racer spent the 47-minute interview going into great detail on where to pass and how close, as well as how to dodge bumps and drain covers.

Arriving at the circuit, Windsor acknowledges the precision of Senna da Silva’s descriptions. “The drain covers, the bumps, the entry points – were absolutely there, exactly as he had described them. Exactly.”

Windsor recalls the afternoon and how Senna da Silva’s “eyes lit up as he talked his way around the lap,” noting that what he remembers the most was, “his love for a circuit like Macau.”

Years later, Windsor sat down with the now four-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton to discuss the map of Azerbaijan’s Baku Circuit, which was still in the works at the time.

“I don’t know,” Hamilton said. “I mean, why don’t just make every street circuit like Monaco or Macau? That way they can’t go wrong.”

In a moment of deep thought, Hamilton said, “I sometimes daydream about going back to Macau. I do the whole thing so no one knows who I am. I just get to the circuit, wear a white helmet or something, and jump into the car. I’d love to do that. F1 is F1, but I really miss Macau.”

Closing the story with a message to the owners of the F1 Championship, Windsor says, “Liberty Media: let’s find a way of enabling all top F1 drivers to race again at Macau. You want to kick-start F1’s image in China? Here’s your answer.”

