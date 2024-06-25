Rain and thunderstorms expected this week

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Macau until today. As a broad trough of low pressure over the central to northern parts of the South China Sea, SMG warn residents that showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the week. A southerly airstream will bring the wet weather to the Guangdong coast until today. Temperatures are forecast to be extremely high, ranging between 27 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to keep cool and stay hydrated. Flooding is also possible, as heavy rainfall of up to 74mm per hour has been recorded in the region.

Related