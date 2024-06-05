Rain to be more frequent, SMG warns

The city has continued to face heavy rain from noon yesterday, with a maximum total rainfall of 22.2mm in the Macau Peninsula.

Taipa recorded 20mm of rain, and 15.4mm of rainfall was seen in Coloane by 5 p.m.

The city will experience cloudy weather with showers and a few thunderstorms today due to the persistent influence of a low-pressure trough. A statement from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau states that the rainfall may be heavy initially, leading to possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Tomorrow, the weather is expected to remain mainly cloudy with intermittent showers and thunderstorms, adding that showers are expected to be more frequent throughout the week. Looking ahead to early next week, there will be a slight improvement in the weather, with periods of sunshine during the day but still a chance of some showers.

On Monday, the school closed in the afternoon due to heavy rains. In the morning, in just one hour, the bureau recorded 65mm of rain in the Macau Peninsula, setting a new record for the region. LV