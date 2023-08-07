Recyclables pre-handling land assignment to halt as landfills are full

As local landfill sites have reached capacity, the land assignment for pre-handling of recyclables will be halted, a local environmental official has said.

In reply to lawmaker Ron Lam’s written inquiry dated Jun. 9, acting director Ip Kuong Lam of the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) disclosed that the construction waste landfill site of the city is full. In light of this, the land assignment has been halted because the bureau considered it necessary to reevaluate the layout of the landfill. Ip hinted that the bureau has prioritized construction wastes.

In his written inquiry, the lawmaker cited the Policy Address 2019 as stating that a land plot measuring 15,000 square meters will be assigned for the use of pre-handling of paper, plastics and metals before they are exported. On the other hand, land measuring 30,000 square meters will also be used to build facilities for the centralized handling of kitchen wastes. It is aimed to handle at least 50% of the city’s daily kitchen waste.

The lawmaker also asked how the solid recyclables are pre-handled in compliance with tightening global measures on recyclables-handling. Ip did not respond to this question.

On the construction of other waste-handling facilities, Ip disclosed that glass bottle shattering facilities, electronic wastes pre-handling facilities, public resources recyclables pre-handling facilities, the expansion of the Macau incinerator and an organic resources collection center have seen the commencements of their constructions or enhancements. The sorting facility for inert demolition and construction materials will soon start its simulation. He added that the government has two action plans that are in fact identical, although there is an internal version and a public version.

In his inquiry, Lam asked about the bureau’s intention to publicize the internal version of the action plans. He also asked about the construction and establishment of a series of facilities, to which Ip has responded, except for Lam’s mention of a ferry dock for the export of recyclables.

Lam’s last question focused on increasing, or at least maintaining, the proportion of recyclable exports amid tightening measures around the world with regards to the intake of waste from external jurisdictions. In fact, mainland China has also tightened its restrictions on the import of external waste materials.

In response to this, Ip stressed that his bureau would continue negotiating with the mainland regarding the acceptance of certain recyclables from Macau.

Recycling industry hopes for substitute plans

The recycling industry hopes for substitute plans to realistically solve the problem, such as introducing reconstructed or restructured used materials to ease the burden on the landfill. Certain industry practitioners told local media outlet Macao Daily that the government should start making plans. Without reusing resources or materials, recyclables can only be exported elsewhere. Long-term commitments must be made to resolve the problem, the practitioners said. Industry practitioners also pointed out that Macau has high costs in recycling. They said that the industry has developed well because the government has not made supportive policies.