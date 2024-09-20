Recycling efforts surge as over 458 tonnes processed

Macau’s Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) has made significant strides in recycling, with over 458 tonnes of circuit boards and batteries processed for resource recovery as part of its ongoing environmental initiatives.

By the end of August, the DSPA reported the collection of more than 9,100 tonnes of waste electronic and electrical equipment and over 340 tonnes of waste batteries through both its “Electronic and Electrical Equipment Recycling Scheme” and “Waste Battery Collection Scheme.”

Since launching the “Computer and Communication Equipment Recycling Plan” in October 2017, DSPA expanded its efforts in 2020 to include major appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners.

Nearly 830,000 pieces of electronic equipment have been recycled, with over 2,300 items donated for reuse.

More than 90% of non-donatable equipment is dismantled for resource processing.

DSPA’s contracting company is facilitating the cross-border transfer of over 266 metric tonnes of pretreated circuit boards and more than 192 metric tonnes of batteries to Japan and South Korea for further recycling.

This operation adheres to the Basel Convention guidelines for hazardous waste management.

As the public grows its awareness of environmental issues, a substantial increase in recycling rates has been seen.

In 2023, the volume of recycled electronic equipment rose by over 30%, while battery recycling more than doubled.

The bureau aims to enhance collection points and educational outreach to further boost these numbers.

While these initiatives mark a positive trend, DSPA has emphasized reducing waste at the source remains paramount.

Residents are encouraged to prioritize reusing or donating old electronics and opting for rechargeable batteries to foster a more sustainable future. Nadia Shaw