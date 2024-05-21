Red Market reopens next Thursday

The iconic Red Market will reopen to the public next Thursday after a MOP12 million renovation project was completed ahead of schedule, officials said. Vendors will start moving back into their stalls beginning next Tuesday to resume business at the 120-stall market by the reopening date, according to a statement from the Municipal Affairs Bureau. The six-month revamp strengthened the building’s structure and replaced wall and floor tiles, ceilings, plumbing and electrical systems. Entrances and passages were redesigned for easier navigation. Vendor spaces and restrooms were also upgraded for modern operations and accessibility.

