Starting today, new parking regulations will take effect at the elderly apartment complex located on Av. do Nordeste’s Lot P, which is the newly developed area of Areia Preta.

These regulations aim to streamline parking operations for both residents and visitors. The facility comprises of a three-level basement parking lot, offering a total of 345 spaces for private cars and 134 for motorcycles.

Parking fees are structured to accommodate both daytime and nighttime usage. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the cost for private car parking is MOP8 per hour, while nighttime rates are MOP4. For motorcycles, the daytime fee is MOP3 per hour, and MOP1.5 at night.

Residents and visitors should be aware that parking is permitted for a maximum of eight consecutive days, which provides flexibility for those with long-term visitors or longer parking needs.

The introduction of these fees is part of a broader initiative to manage parking resources effectively. This approach ensures efficient utilization of spaces while generating revenue to maintain the facilities. The government notes an increase in demand for parking spaces and aims to ensure fair access for the elderly community.

To simplify the payment process, parking vouchers will be introduced, which allows for both daytime and nighttime tickets. This initiative is designed to enhance the overall parking experience for users.

Local residents have expressed mixed feelings about the new charges to Chinese media. Some appreciate the effort to regulate parking, while others are concerned about the financial burden it may impose on elderly residents.

As the implementation date approaches, management encourages residents to familiarize themselves with the new policies and prepare for the changes. Nadia Shaw