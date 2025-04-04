MICE leaders visit SAR to discuss industry growth

Senior representatives from the Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC) and the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) visited Macau to meet with the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and local industry leaders. They discussed the development of the international exhibition industry, green practices in the Greater Bay Area, and the “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” model. During the 2025 MIECF, they also launched the “Guidelines for Achieving Carbon Neutrality in MICE Events” to promote sustainable practices.

